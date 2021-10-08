Masks in schools were again a key topic at Thursday’s Derry Area school board regular meeting.
District resident Steve Frye, who is vying for a school board post in next month’s general election, asked school directors to reconsider adhering to the current state mask mandate in school buildings.
Last month, the school board approved to amend the district’s 2021-22 health and safety plan to include the statewide mask mandate, which went into effect Sept. 7. The decision drew ire from parents at the meeting and several days later, high school students at Derry Area and nearby Greater Latrobe held walkouts in protest of the state order.
In response to Frye’s concerns, board member Sean Kemmerer said the mask mandate has helped keep Derry Area students in the classroom instead of being forced to learn remotely, which was often the case last school year. According to the district’s COVID-19 tracker, there were six active virus cases in the high school/middle school building as of Thursday and another six cases at Grandview Elementary School.
“I know it’s a different situation to be in person and have to wear masks, but it has allowed the school to remain open,” Kemmerer said. “We’re not going through the same thing we went through last year when we open one week and close one week.”
Longtime school director Steve Kozar noted that going against the mask mandate could result in each school board member being cited for non-compliance, along with opening each to potential lawsuits. Additionally, he said that not following the mandate could potentially put the district’s insurance policies in danger.
“When you take that all into consideration, I think we made the right move,” he said to Frye. “I don’t like masks, I hate the (darn) things, but it’s something we’ve got to do. So suck it up and do it.”
Added Kemmerer: “No one likes masks — I think we can all agree with that. I’d like to credit the students, because by and large, they’ve done a great job of wearing their masks.”
At the commonwealth court level, district solicitor Ned Nakles said legal decisions regarding the mask mandate to date “are favoring the order.” Nakles added that in the event of the state court changing course — such as claiming the mandate is unconstitutional or uncovering other issues — he will consult with district officials.
Several parents at Thursday’s meeting expressed concerns with a classroom bulletin board item that criticized those who didn’t wear masks. Others voiced similar issues about the bulletin board item on social media.
School board president David Krinock said the matter has been addressed, saying that “someone made a mistake. It was taken down.”
Kemmerer felt the intent of the bulletin board item was “to reinforce proper mask usage, because that is the rule.”
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- District business administrator Scott Chappell held a presentation on charter schools and how they affect district spending.
- Art instructor Brian Sabo said in a presentation that art classes in the district are extremely popular and asked the board, if the high level of interest continues, to consider having another certified art teacher pick up a few of his future classes so students aren’t turned away. This year, he noted that art classes are full, resulting in some students not being able to take part. Sabo added the art department may run of out clay before the end of the school year and that donations to acquire more of the material can be made online at
- .
- The school board held an executive session before Thursday’s meeting for personnel and legal issues.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the school board approved:
- A 12-week family medical leave for employee No. 139, effective Nov. 15, or date of disability as determined by the physician;
- A 12-week family medical leave and one-year child bearing leave for employee No. 277, effective March, 23, 2022, or date of disability as determined by the physician;
- To amend the retirement date of Karen Kerin from Oct. 7 to a mutually agreed upon date, not to extend beyond Dec. 23;
- Resignation of Gregg Rager as a personal care assistant, effective Oct. 7;
- Abigail Cox as an addition to the substitute employees list for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Leigh Simms as a personal care assistant for the 2021-22 school year, pending receipt of all required clearances;
- Amy Casey at the Title I — Care Reader at a stipend of $600 per year, paid from Title I funds;
- For Amanda Barclay and Stacey Krull to attend the Early Childhood Education Summit, held virtually from Oct. 18-20, at a cost of $446 to be paid by Pre-K funds;
- For Tesa Hauser and Samanta Kahl to attend the School Food Service Operations Conference in Harrisburg from Oct. 19-20;
- For Lindsey Hudak to attend the General and Special Education Conference, held virtually on Oct. 21, at a cost of $219 to be paid by the district;
- For Stephanie Freeman, Lisa Tatone and Robert Neidbalson to attend the Westmoreland School Counselors Association quarterly meeting, held virtually on Oct. 21, at no cost to the district;
- For Lisa Dubich and Lindsey Hudak to attend the U.S. Navy Educators Trip, held in San Diego, California, from Oct. 25-29, at no cost to the district, pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- For Jennifer Welty to attend the College Board Forum, held virtually from Oct. 27-29, at a cost of $250 to be paid by the district;
- For Greg Ferencak to attend the New Superintendents’ Academy Part 2 (presented by PASA), held virtually from Nov. 15-16, at a cost of $249 to be paid by the district;
- For Brian Clawson and Alisha Ungvarsky to attend the PA Science Curriculum Council in Harrison City on Nov. 19 at a cost of $180 to be paid by the district;
- Cory Elliott as a volunteer wrestling coach for the 2021-22 school year;
- To appoint Scott Chappell as the authorized representative and Jacob Guiher as the alternate representative to the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) Joint Purchasing Committee;
- To advertise jointly as a member of the WIU Joint Purchasing Consortium for the 2022-23 school year for the purchase of multi-purpose paper and unleaded gasoline/diesel fuel;
- Revised food service wage and benefit agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Ashley Bandish, Crystal Gunter, Carol Hester, Dale Hines, Amy Howison, Jessica Linger, Dawn Pynos, Scotty Ritenour, Cheyanne Thompson and Cheryl Washinko as additions to the P.A.L. volunteer list for the 2021-22 school year;
- New textbook listing for the 2021-22 school year;
- Collaborative agreement with Merakey PA Programs for the 2021-22 school year;
- Memorandum of understanding with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania for the 2021-22 school year;
- Field trips and school activities, pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- To refund Shannon Hayman a 2021 school tax payment in the amount of $1,958.16;
- Memorandum of understanding with the Derry Area Education Association to establish a mock trial adviser supplemental position, effective for the 2021-22 school year.
