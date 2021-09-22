The Greater Latrobe School District will continue to adhere to the state Department of Health order that students wear masks in school.
The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, began with district solicitor Ned Nakles explaining that because this was an order from the Department of Health, the district is left with little options.
Nakles said not only did he review the order, but the laws that the department has cited that gave them the authority to make the order. He said as of right now, his recommendation has to be for the school board to follow the order.
“As your solicitor tonight, I have to advise you that there is an order that I cannot call a invalid order. I believe it’s a valid order as we sit here today,” Nakles said to the board.
He recommended that for the time being, the board follow the order and continue to mandate masks be worn in school.
However, Nakles‘ explanations for his recommendation had little effect convincing the audience, mostly made up of parents who believe masks should be optional and a parent decision. Approximately a dozen of those parents, and at least one student, spoke out at the meeting passionately asking the board to “fight for their kids,” as one parent put it.
During the first public comment portion of the meeting, the comments by parents were heated, with school board members and parents speaking over each other and arguing back and forth.
One parent, Holly King, even went as far as saying forcing children to wear masks was in her mind, “abuse.”
“As superintendent and assistant superintendent and all the members of the school board, you may not agree with one another or us the parents, but you all need to do what you were hired to do and elected to do and that is what’s best for our children,” she said. “You work for us, the taxpayers of the Greater Latrobe School District.”
Much of the parents’ ire seemed directed at one school board member in particular, Dr. Michael Zorch, who they believe was not paying attention during their comments — not just at this meeting, but at previous meetings — something they viewed as disrespectful.
“We were asked to show you respect at the first meeting we spoke at ... your unprofessional, childish behavior sitting up there with your arms crossed not even giving attention ... I’m embarrassed for you,” said Karla Wing.
Another parent asked school board members not to live in fear and to make a stand for their children, who they added are only learning to conform through the mask mandate.
Everyone in attendance at the meeting was greeted at the doors by school resource officers, who explained they must wear a mask to attend.
After public comment portion was completed, the board ultimately voted unanimously to pass the updated health and safety plan, which includes the mask mandate for children and staff.
Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert and Assistant Superintendent Michael Porembka vehemently defended the school district from the parents’ verbal attacks that called into question their intentions and suggested that what they are doing now isn’t the best for the children.
“For 19 months, we busted our rear ends to do the very best we could for our kids and to put them online earlier than any other school as Dr. Teppert mentioned, to be in school longer last year than any other school in the commonwealth, to provide them with opportunities to have as normal of an experience as they can,” said Porembka.
In addition to the mask mandate, the board also voted to pass a number of regular business items including:
- Memorandum of understanding between the district and the Greater Latrobe Education Association for the 2021-22 school year;
- Rate agreements with Merakey Pennsylvania, New Story and Westmoreland Intermediate Units;
- Agreements with Holly Ann Gray/HA Gray Speech and Language, Southwest Behavioral Care, Biltmore Psychological Services and Advantages Digital Learning Solutions;
- Bids and proposal for the 2021 Capital Improvements Projects by the facilities committee;
- Updated board policies including electronic signatures/records, misuse of computers and electronic resources, district social media and volunteers;
- Resignations of Rachael Kellar, Claudia Lesko and Pete Howell, and support personnel appointments of Amy Kerr, Jacqueline Callahan, Lisa Rule, Christina Stewart, Sarah Fulmer and Diane Sigafoes;
- Substitute teacher appointments of Jacqueline Sabella, Aiden Hoch, Kortney Hoone, Cody Stepinsky and Lidia Hixson, along with supplemental appointments of Rachel Frye and volunteer Caleb Dominick;
- Ratification of agreement with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 32BJ covering custodial and food service employees from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024;
- Classified personnel hourly rates for 2021-22;
- Assistant athletic director’s employee benefit and pay plans for July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.
