Mary Mills Stahovic, born June 5, 1922, in Latrobe, celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend at a reception in Loyalhanna Apartments, Latrobe, with the other residents and then a family dinner at Edo Hibachi Steak House.
Mary attends Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Unity Township and enjoys sitting on her porch, spending time with her family, Sunday drives and working on puzzles.
Her husband, Michael, is deceased along with her parents, James and Catherine (Henry) Mills, and her six siblings, Ed Mills, Matilda Mayers, John, James and Raymond Mills and Edna Noel.
The centenarian had seven children, twins Louise Tomanio and Loretta Errett, both of Latrobe, Anna Schall of Latrobe, Dolores Hall of Greensburg, Mary Humphrey of Irwin and Michael Jr. and John, both deceased.
Her family also includes five grandchildren, Richard Schall II and Michael Schall, both of Greensburg, Scott Hall and David Hall, both of Virginia, and Thomas Stahovic (deceased); four great-grandchildren, Richard Schall III and Mitchell Schall, both of Latrobe, Samantha Schall of Derry and Karma Schall of Greensburg, and five great-great-grandchildren, Khristian, Madison, Kylie, Richard IV and Luka Schall, all of Latrobe.
