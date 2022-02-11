Mary Maffe marking 105th birthday

Mary Rellick Maffe, born Feb. 11, 1917, in West Derry, is 105 years old today.
Her husband, Felix Maffe, is deceased. She lives in the home they built in Derry.
Mary has four children, Brenda Dell of Derry, Judy Henigin of Derry, James Maffe and wife Mitzie (Fisher) Maffe of Virginia and Diana Lazarchik of Latrobe.
The centenarian also has nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mary will be celebrating at her home with family.
