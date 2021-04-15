Mary Gamble announced bid for Ligonier Valley School Board seat

Mary Gamble has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Ligonier Valley School Board.
The primary election is May 18.
Gamble is a 20-year resident of St. Clair Township, with 30 years of experience as a special education teacher.
She retired from the Central Cambria School District where she taught at both the high school and elementary school levels.
“I feel that community involvement is very important,” she said.
Her children graduated from Laurel Valley High School, and her grandchild attends Ligonier Valley Middle School.
“I strongly believe in the value of public education and am dedicated to serving the needs of all students, regardless of their abilities and backgrounds,” she said.
“My experiences as an educator have taught me that we must keep our expectations high for all students by providing the environment and opportunities to achieve in the areas of literacy, communication and technology in order for them to be productive and successful in the future.”
Gamble is currently serving a four-year term as a Ligonier Valley School Board member, chairing the personnel committee.
She is also a board member of the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation and serves as chairperson of the KidzKare Program, as well as chairperson for the Christian Education Committee at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in New Florence.
“Prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic, I enjoyed serving as a community volunteer reader at Laurel Valley Elementary School and have incorporated my certified therapy dogs in the ‘Children Reading to Dogs Program’ sponsored by Therapy Dogs International,” she said. “I was also actively involved in the therapy dog program at Latrobe Hospital visiting the oncology and ICU units.”
She said she will be supportive of the district’s new superintendent Tim Kantor “in his endeavor to re-engage our learners back into a normal school day/ school week routine.”
“I will also support the Ligonier Valley School District’s capacity in providing mental health services for our learners and families,” she said. “I believe the district needs to address completing upgrades within the sport facilities to the degree possible in a flood zone, utilizing long term goals for this completion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.