Martin’s Specialty Shop, a retail staple on Ligonier’s Diamond for 123 years, will be closing its doors at the end of the month as shop owner Mary Lou Fleming retires.
“I just want to enjoy my life; I’m 75,” says Fleming who was born and raised in Ligonier.
The building at 116 E. Main St., which Fleming also owns, is for sale as of last Wednesday, she adds. She is currently holding a going-out-of-business sale through March 31 that includes fixtures, racks, display items, Christmas decorations and “other little treasures that we’ve discovered” – like a pair of mid-century shoes.
“A lot of stuff is gone already,” Fleming says.
Fleming says she is keeping family pictures and other nostalgic memorabilia and will work with the Ligonier Valley Library to create a record of the business’ historical information.
Fleming’s grandfather, Robert S. Martin, opened his men and boy’s clothing and family shoe store on the southwest corner of the Diamond in 1900 and later relocated the shop in 1916 when he purchased its current home.
In 1977, after leaving her career as a social worker in Pittsburgh, Fleming returned to manage the store where she worked as a girl, stocking shelves, pricing merchandise and doing bookwork for her father, Robert Hadley Martin. It was a job originally intended for her brother.
“I was sort of glad my brother decided he didn’t really want to take the shop over which is what had always been in the works,” she says.
Martin’s has remained the go-to source for classic apparel for locals and visitors to Ligonier. Well known supplier of American outdoor Woolrich clothing, Martin’s began to sell a woman’s line of the iconic brand at Fleming’s suggestion. The shop hasn’t sold the label for about five years, she says.
“We know a lot of families from the Ligonier area and also from outside the area that we’ve seen grow up and have kids. That’s what I’ll miss – the people,” says Fleming who made the decision to retire a year ago.
Fleming says she will continue to be involved in town, volunteering in local nonprofit opportunities.
“But I’m going to chill for a while,” she says.
“I’m sure generations of families could share stories of shopping at Martin’s Specialty Shop. We at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce wish Mary Lou and her family a wonderful retirement,” says Executive Director Amy Beitel.
“I just appreciate everyone’s business. I thank everybody for their business,” Fleming says. “It’s been absolutely wonderful. Ligonier’s the best place in the world to live and do business.”
