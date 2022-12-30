The years I spent at the Bulletin were terrific.
It was a stop between being editor of the Ligonier Echo, a weekly, and bureau chief of the Tribune-Review. Beginning as the Ligonier Valley reporter, I eventually became political and feature writer under the watchful eye of editor Vince Quatrini.
Many memories crowd my mind, very few having much to do with actual reporting or writing. Things like Bill Dymond, our managing editor, lighting up a huge cigar each day letting staff know the paper was “put to bed” for that day; Dottie Shope, a candidate for county commissioner, coming in every couple of days and writing her own stories for publication; the first teachers’ strike in the history of Greater Latrobe School District; an 85-miles-per-hour frightening trip down the parkway with Sports Editor Steve Kittey driving so we’d get to Pitt Stadium in time; nights in the darkroom trying to develop film when the regular photographer was off.
However, the memory that most lingers in my mind is my career as a professional football player for the “Fighting Bulletin Bullets.” Yes, it’s true, publisher Tom Whiteman decided to have a football team comprised of Bulletin employees. As background, you must know that Tom loved football, especially Pitt football. We always had Pitt players work summers at the Bulletin. Tom was a great supporter of Carl DePasqua, then head coach of Pitt. But, DePasqua was terminated by Pitt. Tom hired him and made him “business manager” at the Bulletin.
Not wanting DePasqua’s skills as a coach to wither on the vine, Tom had us all become members of the paper’s football team. He purchased uniforms for us (just like the Green Bay Packers) and usually supervised nightly practices at Legion-Keener Park with the able assistance of Editor Quatrini. In anticipation of foul weather come game days, Tom would water down the practice field and team members spend most of the time in the mud.
It was neat — one day DePasqua was coaching Pitt, the following week it was us.
A number of employees actually had high school or college football experience and we finished the season unbeaten, playing teams from other newspapers across southwestern Pennsylvania.
While most teams travel in buses and airplanes, the Bullets were different. Sensing a need for transportation, Tom quickly responded by purchasing a fully operative fire truck. Yep, a fire truck! It could hold about all the team’s starters in its cab and crew compartment while others had to cling onto whatever they could while standing on the running boards.
Our “home field” was what is now the Steelers field at St. Vincent College. We even had cheerleaders… young women other players and I were dating.
The only real problem with the entire adventure happened during the first home game. The fire truck (our team bus) was parked in the end zone. Tom directed one reporter, Eric Tepper, to blast the siren anytime we scored.
After our first touchdown, Eric cranked up the siren as instructed. We noticed a number of St. Vincent students running toward us. Eric fired the siren again… it was a great-sounding siren. But, upon the second utilization, an outraged clergy member, Brother Pat Lacey, came running onto the field demanding an explanation. Turns out he was the fire chief for the St. Vincent volunteer department and with our siren blasting everyone thought there was a major fire or other catastrophe. Students who were volunteers left their buildings and ran around like chickens with their heads cut off looking for the fire.
After Brother Pat had a rather stern meeting with our team and management, Eric was directed to forget about the siren trumpeting our touchdowns and use the fire truck’s bell instead. Brother Pat was satisfied and the game continued.
Oh, we won!
As a sidebar, I played defensive tackle and offensive center. On offense, we had a “center eligible” play, which meant I could catch passes legally. Because of my size, no one on the opposing defense figured I’d be downfield waiting for a pass. The play always worked and George “Doby” Lynch, one of our regular referees, always called me the “highest-scoring center in the history of Westmoreland County.”
