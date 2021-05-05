Eight-year Derry Area School Board member Mark Maloy is seeking re-election in the May 18 primary.
Maloy has served as school board vice president for two years. He has also served on the building and grounds committee, athletic committee and the Trojan Spear committee.
Maloy and his wife Amy Lynn have three children who are all Derry Area graduates.
A 1980 Derry Area graduate, Maloy earned a degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1980. He has 35 years of experience in education.
Maloy is currently employed as a secondary guidance counselor with the Butler Area School District, where his wife also serves as a kindergarten teacher.
“Our family has a strong background with all levels of education,” he said.
“I believe this is an asset to serving on the board of school directors. I have served on the Derry Area School Board over the past eight years. During this time, I have collaborated as a team member with other board members and the administrative team of the DASD.”
As a current board member and professional educator, Maloy said he has developed a “mindset of student-centered learning opportunities.”
“My top priorities as a board member are to enhance student learning opportunities through advocating all academic and extracurricular programs,” he said. “My goal for the fiscal aspect of serving on the Derry Area School Board is to eliminate tax increases for the Derry Area community.”
Maloy said, as a board member, he will work diligently to “assist our team” with attempting to meet the learning needs of the student population, while maintaining a healthy fiscal responsibility for taxpayers.
“I have been consistent in voting no for raising taxes in our community,” he said.
Added Maloy: “Working in public education for many years has afforded me the opportunity to understand the daily happenings in a public school system. I have direct experience with assisting students, teachers and community members on school related topics. I believe that my professional background as a school counselor will benefit the Derry Area School District.”
His goals as a board member are:
- To make decisions based on facts and data that benefit the student population and Derry Area community members.
- To be transparent and accountable to the public.
- To be collaborative and to work with community, school staff and stakeholders.
