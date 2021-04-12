Mark Galimberti announces bid for Derry Township Supervisor

Mark Galimberti has announced his candidacy for Derry Township Supervisor.
Galimberti said he will run as a Democrat in the May 18 primary.
He grew up in Derry Township and recently moved back home, which “has reminded me with great pride of the true sense of honesty, tenacity and good will that is all around us.”
“As a Derry Township Supervisor, several areas I would specifically focus on are encouraging new construction and improvements to commercial, industrial, farming and business concerns,” he said. “Working with the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Team is one example of how this could be accomplished. Promoting Derry Crossroads off 982, which already has gas, water and electric utilities, could be a positive way to help enhance the tax base.”
He also supports keeping Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) moving along, while outlying road and stormwater improvements are items he wishes to facilitate.
A 1980 Derry Area graduate and former student council president, Galimberti has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Penn State University and master’s degree from Loyola.
He’s worked for more than 25 years as a sales engineer in industrial water filtration involving “shale gas flowback, coal fired power plants and various chemical industries.” Galimberti works part-time as an environmental services technician at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
“I enjoy teamwork, conversation and gathering as many ideas as possible to yield the best solutions to problems,” he said.
“I want to move forward with fresh outlooks, yet rely on the experience of the hardworking citizens who have lived in our township communities.”
A parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, Galimberti said he assists with the church’s free meal program. He is an Eagle Scout who has previously served as a youth sports coach. Galimberti said he’s also assisted older residents who don’t have internet access with COVID-19 vaccine registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.