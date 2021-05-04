Mark Burkardt has announced that he is seeking re-election as Unity Township tax collector in the May 18 primary election.
Burkardt is currently serving his ninth term as the township’s tax collector.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Vincent College and a master’s degree in public administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Under Act 48-2015, Burkardt has been designated a “Qualified Tax Collector” by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors Association and Westmoreland County Tax Collectors Association.
His community involvement includes serving for many years in numerous volunteer positions at St. Vincent Basilica Parish as chairman of the finance committee, president and vice president of parish council and lector.
Burkardt has been a volunteer coach in youth baseball, softball and basketball programs.
He also has coached basketball for more than 20 years in the Greater Latrobe School District, where he currently serves as head girls’ basketball coach.
“During my tenure as tax collector, the collection rate of the township has increased to one of the highest in Westmoreland County,” he said. “My office has never been issued a finding in its annual audits. The Westmoreland County Controller’s Office has used my audits as an example at local government seminars.”
Burkardt said he has worked closely with the Unity Township supervisors on the development and implementation of the Unity Township Senior Citizen’s Rebate Program.
“If re-elected, I will continue with the modernization of the tax office to ensure that the Unity Township tax office continues to be one of the most efficient and effective offices in Westmoreland County,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.