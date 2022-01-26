Marion Statler marking 100th birthday

Born Jan. 26, 1922, in Latrobe, Marion Kathryn Springer Statler is 100 years old today.
She married Robert David Statler Aug. 18, 1950. He passed away in 2009.
Marion has a son, David (Lisa) Statler of Fort Myers, Florida; two grandchildren, Megan (Steve) Johnson and Ashley (Josh) David, also of Fort Myers, and a great-grandchild, Madden Johnson.
Marion attended Holy Family School, Holy Family Church and St. Xavier Academy. She worked as a bookkeeper at the former Miller & Bigg Store in Latrobe.
She moved to Florida in 1965, but has “always kept fond memories of Latrobe,” according to niece Kathy Slivko.
A birthday party is planned for Saturday, Jan. 29, in Nino’s Restaurant, Fort Myers, with family attending, including Marion’s four nieces from the Latrobe area.
