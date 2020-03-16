The Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation and the Citizens Advisory Board has cancelled the public events portion of the March for Parks on March 21, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The March for Parks will not be held this year at either Twin Lakes Park or the Murrysville SportZone. Teams can still donate to the march online via PayPal or by mail. Teams who send in money or have already donated $25 or more can pick up their official T-shirt at a time to be determined. Sponsors will still receive all promotional benefits related to the events.
The bureau is still working on several county projects, including: upgrades to the Mammoth Park Giant Slide complex, improvements to basebal/soccer complexes at Northmoreland Park, upgrades to the Twin Lakes Dog Park, closing the middle gap of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail from Export to Delmont, and improvements to restrooms, parking lots, walkways and playgrounds at all parks.
For more information and to donate via PayPal, please visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/MFP. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Bureau of Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950.
