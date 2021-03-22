The 19th annual March for Parks fundraiser is taking a new approach in 2021.
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic precautions, the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board isn’t able to host the traditional March for Parks event at two locations with festivities and food. Instead, the 2021 March for Parks event will offer a more widespread opportunity to support all 10 Westmoreland County parks and 5 trails on Saturday, March 27.
There will be nine registration locations around Westmoreland County for participants to check-in with their donations on March 27: Twin Lakes Park; Mammoth Park; Northmoreland Park; Cedar Creek Park; Westmoreland Heritage Trail—Export; Westmoreland Heritage Trail—Murrysville; Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park; Bridgeport Dam Park; and Historic Hanna’s Town.
Participants can check-in any time between 9 a.m. and noon on the day of the event with their donations, pick up their T-shirts or doggie bandanas if they donate $30 or more, and then march/walk/explore at their convenience. There will also be raffles and a scavenger hunt to make exploring the parks and trails more fun.
Participants can collect donations before the March for Parks, either individually or as a member of a team of three or more. Dogs are also welcome to participate. Many people form teams by organizing friends and family, school/sport/work or community groups, or in memory of a loved one.
Marchers can designate their donations to go toward several exciting new projects, such as completing the four-mile “middle gap” of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail from Export to Delmont; upgrades to athletic fields, a destination playground and improvements to the lake walkway at Northmoreland Park; relocation of two miles of the Five Star Trail and other projects.
Safety is a priority, and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation has done its best to make its facilities safe and accessible during these challenging times. Preventative measures like social distancing are easy to do while enjoying the parks and trails.
The March for Parks is a special event hosted by the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board and is sponsored in-part by Patrick and Lynn Gurrentz, the Labor United Celebration, and UPMC East. For more information, and to register and donate, visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/mfp or call 724-830-3950.
