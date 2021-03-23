State police at Greensburg report April Duncan, 33, of New Kensington was cited for trespassing at the New Florence Manor on Osborn Street in New Florence after being advised she was no longer allowed on the premises, around 9:05 a.m. March 16.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Airshow tickets can be reserved at Shop ‘n Save stores
- Tax filing deadline extended until May 17 for Latrobe residents
- Latrobe approves bond issuance, restructuring to finance capital projects
- Schall, Myers lead IceCats to comeback win against West Allegheny
- Wildcats fall in boys tennis opener
- County coronavirus case total increases by 50 Monday
- Coronavirus case averages increase again in third week of March
- Online petition garnering support to rename highway after late state Rep. Mike Reese
- Two Mainline pharmacies to schedule over 5,000 vaccine appointments this week
- SVC women win second PAC Championship
Most Popular
Articles
- Westmoreland County adds 66 new coronavirus cases Thursday, one death
- County adds 73 coronavirus cases, two deaths Wednesday
- Excela administering COVID-19 vaccines at new North Huntingdon location
- Two Mainline pharmacies to schedule over 5,000 vaccine appointments this week
- Variety presents adaptive bikes, strollers to Westmoreland County children
- Westmoreland County records 105 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
- State health department revamps vaccine provider map
- James Lester Heffelfinger Jr.
- Robert A. 'Bob' Maher
- Pittsburgh authors' new book connects Mister Rogers' lessons in modern context
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.