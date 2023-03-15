Trespassing in Hempfield Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal trespass March 11 at 4:22 p.m. at a Penn Manor Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 59-year-old David Shellgren of Irwin was arrested for attempting to make entry into his former residence from which he is evicted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.