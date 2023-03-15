Trespassing in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal trespass March 11 at 4:22 p.m. at a Penn Manor Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 59-year-old David Shellgren of Irwin was arrested for attempting to make entry into his former residence from which he is evicted.
Drug possession in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession allegations March 11 at 12:14 a.m. at a Bair Boulevard location in New Stanton. According to the report, troopers responded to the location for suspected drugs and paraphernalia located within a motel room. The investigation is ongoing. Arrestees are listed as a known 47-year-old Greensburg female and a known 50-year-old Latrobe male. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identified the alleged involved parties.
Two-vehicle crash on Route 30
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 23 at 8:43 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Embs Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Hyundai Elantra and unit No. 2 was a 2021 Jeep Compass. The crash occurred on Route 30 westbound in the left lane. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Route 30 in the left lane. The driver of unit No. 2 noticed a vehicle in front of his vehicle not moving, so he stopped. The driver of unit No. 1 failed to notice unit No. 2 stopped and struck the rear end of the vehicle. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Minor crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 25 at 10:27 a.m. on the ramp from state Route 982 to U.S. Route 30 west in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2007 Dodge Dakota and unit No. 2 was a 2012 Honda Civic. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 crashed into the rear end of unit No. 2, which was at rest on the ramp yielding the oncoming traffic. Unit No. 2 sustained functional damage, primarily to the trunk. Unit No. 2 sustained minor scratching to the front bumper. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
