Stan Gordon of Greensburg has never seen a UFO, Bigfoot creature or any other unexplained phenomena. But since he started investigating anomalies in the 1960s, he’s heard countless stories of strange things that cannot be explained.
Or some can be.
Many reports then and now turn out to be ordinary objects in the sky, like planets, stars, planes, space craft, balloons and Chinese lanterns. Some of the alleged creatures are really bears or other large mammals, and large known birds.
The things that have no explanation are the unfamiliar screams and howls heard in the woods, the spheres that float in and out of open windows, creatures that look like no known animals, and genuinely mysterious objects that appear in the sky and sometimes hover at low altitudes or even land on the ground.
Gordon keeps track of the reports in his home office and lists many of them on his website, Stan Gordon’s UFO Anomalies Zone (stangordon.info). He releases a report at the beginning of every year, and 2019, he told the Bulletin, was a very active year.
“We get continuous reports from widespread areas,” he said. “People are seeing odd things in the woods, unusual tree damage. We have reports from credible witnesses, from people of all ages from all walks of life, including men, women and children. Some were educators, engineers, police officers, hunters and pilots. Their information could not be easily dismissed, and these eyewitnesses had nothing to gain from making these reports. Most of them don’t want any publicity.”
Some of the best witnesses, he added, are people who were not believers or had no interest in the unexplained. They often change their minds after having their own encounters.
Gordon gets calls all hours of any day. He takes in the information for his records and he sometimes goes out to the location of an alleged sighting if there’s evidence to photograph and examine. That can include footprints, property or tree damage or any indication that something has landed.
Calls come in from Westmoreland, Allegheny, Greene, Fayette, Washington and Armstrong counties and beyond. Gordon also shares information with other investigators and researchers.
Last year started off with reports of huge black birds in the Mon Valley and other areas. Then in the early morning of Jan. 21, someone saw a series of strange footprints in Derry Township (a photo is on the website.)
“The tracks were similar to other footprints that have been found over the years around Derry Township,” Gordon said.
The Chestnut Ridge area has been a hotbed of sightings for decades. One of last year’s most significant happened June 4 when two people were traveling on the Youngstown side of the ridge. The passenger first noticed something that looked like a glass tube cylinder among bright lights that seemed to be covered with smoke or haze. The driver pulled over and lowered the windows so that they could watch the object. It appeared to have various colored lights of different intensities.
The driver later told Gordon that something happened to the electrical system of the car. The radio that was turned off suddenly emitted an odd clicking sound and the dashboard lights were dimming off and on to the beat of the clicking sound. The driver’s cell phone signal was dropping off and on.
The observers watched for about three minutes, then became so disturbed that they left. They reported that the object was still hovering and as they were driving down the road, a deer and other animals were running out of the woods “as if they were frightened by the object.”
The annual report has more details of the incident, as well as a chronological listing of many other unexplained encounters.
In January, witnesses in Tioga County saw a large luminous sphere in the sky, and in Hopwood, Fayette County, someone saw a black sphere hovering over trees.
In February, a person reported that a 7 to 8 feet tall hairy creature walked across Route 130 outside of Greensburg. There were numerous incidents of loud screams and howls in various counties in the region that month, too. The sounds were also reported from around Delmont and Apollo in March, and a witness in Allegheny County allegedly observed a smaller Bigfoot in the woods near his home.
There were creatures sightings in Butler County and North Versailles in May, plus four-toed footprints found in Greene County.
In July, a motorist reported a Bigfoot-type creature near Youngwood. Three Bigfoot creatures were allegedly spotted in Fayette County, and there were Bigfoot sightings in Acme, too. That month was also the beginning of ongoing reports of objects in the sky over Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and Delmont.
There were reports in August, September and October of elongated objects in the sky over Armstrong County and Brownsville. There were two sightings in Cambria County on the evening of Oct. 3 when witnesses reported seeing a large cigar shaped object with many lights moving very low above the ground.
“Later that evening, a witness reported seeing a cigar-shaped object moving through a foggy area around Nanty Glo,” Gordon said. “There were other UFO reports in the same area over the next week.”
Another UFO was seen that month near Scottdale. In November, a witness claimed that a UFO was blocking a rural road near Masontown. It faded away when he got out to see what it was.
“A motorist driving near Harrison City on the early morning of Dec. 19 observed what appeared to be a hovering large solid object with blinking lights,” Gordon said. “That same afternoon, a report came from Jefferson County that possibly 30 silver or translucent articles moved in a V formation across the sky. The witness was certain that they were not geese.”
These are only some of the reported incidents. The more that Gordon has heard over the years, the more he’s convinced that if these objects and creatures exist, that they are not from another planet.
“The only thing that makes sense to me is that they are interdimensional,” he said. “They come and go. They come into our physical reality at times and sometimes they leave physical evidence behind. But then they are gone. That’s why we never find any Bigfoot bodies. They might leave something behind, but not in the physical form that we know.”
Gordon maintains a 24-hour hotline for UFO, Bigfoot and other sightings: 724-838-7768 or sightings@standgordon.info.
