A former Somerset County man will spend up to a decade in prison after he was convicted of attacking a St. Vincent College student on a trail at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve.
On Monday, Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio handed down a sentence of five to 10 years in jail, which will run consecutively to another two-to-five year sentence Luke Hoover, 24, received after pleading guilty to sex offenses in 2019 in Somerset County.
Hoover was convicted of attempted rape, aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault after a two-day trial in April.
During the trial, prosecutors outlined the attack that occurred nearly four years ago against the 18-year-old Kittanning woman, who was in the first few weeks as a freshman at SVC. The judge likened the incident to something that would occur in a horror film.
According to prosecutors, the incident occurred as the woman walked along a trail at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve.
She testified in court that Hoover passed her on the trail, grabbed her from behind and wrapped his forearm around her neck before she eventually fought him off and fled.
Hoover was identified by a St. Vincent student who worked at a halfway house near Latrobe from a nature reserve security camera picture. The victim, who later transferred to another school, confirmed that the man in the picture was the same man who attacked her on the trail.
Hoover did not testify on his own behalf and didn’t speak during the sentencing hearing on Monday.
At trial, the prosecution informed jurors that Hoover has been convicted of multiple sexual assaults as a juvenile for incidents in 2012, 2013 and 2015.
In those cases, the victims claimed Hoover approached them from behind and put his hands around their necks much in the same manner as the attack on the former St. Vincent student.
