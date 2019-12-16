A former New Alexandria man was ordered to stand trial in connection with the Aug. 10, 2018, crash on Route 22 in Salem Township that killed a Greensburg man and injured his wife and daughter.
Brian Keith Clemons, 42, of Normantown, West Virginia, was charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and related offenses. Clemons lived in New Alexandria at the time of the crash.
Witnesses at Clemons’ preliminary hearing Friday before Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak recounted the crash that resulted in the death of Charles V. Hodgkins, 27, of Greensburg and left his wife, Brittany, and their 3-year-old daughter, Brianna, with serious injuries.
According to witnesses, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck sped toward traffic stopped at a steady red light on Route 22 in Salem Township before plowing into the Chrysler sedan Hodgkins was driving.
Hodgkins was extricated from the vehicle and died at Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. His wife suffered a severed artery in her neck and broken ribs, while his daughter suffered a broken leg and facial fractures in the crash.
According to state police, although Clemons passed field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash, blood tests revealed he had cocaine in his system and had been under the influence of the drug at some point within 24 hours of the crash.
Police alleged that Clemons admitted in interviews that the crash was his fault and claimed he didn’t see the car stopped ahead of him at the red light.
An accident reconstruction team determined Clemons was driving about 67 mph in the 55 mph zone at the time of the crash, police said.
Clemons had been free on $100,000 unsecured bond following his Oct. 23 preliminary arraignment in the case, but has been held in Westmoreland County Prison following a bail modification on Nov. 15 requiring $100,000 monetary bond after Clemons failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik in an unrelated criminal mischief case.
