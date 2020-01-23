A Greensburg man was sentenced to serve up to three years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to four misdemeanors in connection with an incident in Latrobe last April in which he was accused of exposing himself to a woman inside a Latrobe home.
James William Sanders, 36, formerly of Latrobe, pleaded guilty to indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault, false imprisonment and open lewdness in connection with the April 3 incident.
According to police, Sanders convinced the woman to come to his home to help care for his baby, but when she arrived, Sanders was nude and seeking a sexual encounter. Police said Sanders’ girlfriend was upstairs in t
he home at the time having sex with another man.
The victim told investigators that Sanders initially refused to let her leave the house and forced her into an embrace while he was still naked.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger sentenced Sanders to serve one to three years in prison and another three years on probation, with credit for time served. Sanders will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
