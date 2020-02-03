A Derry Township man will serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting an attorney and witness at a public housing eviction hearing more than two years ago.
Kevin William Cole, 34, who lived at the Derry Townhouses along Murtha Way in Derry Township at the time of the Oct. 25, 2017, assaults, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault in connection with the incident at a hearing that was part of the process for the Westmoreland County Housing Authority to evict him because of a lease violation related to an alleged domestic violence incident.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani on Thursday sentenced Cole to five to 10 years in prison under terms of a negotiated plea deal for the assault charges, and ordered Cole to complete an anger management course.
Cole allegedly held out a photograph of the witness’s boyfriend as the hearing began and when the woman grabbed the photo, Cole lunged at her, Tpr. Amy Benyon wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
When Westmoreland County Assistant Solicitor Tim Andrews, who was presiding over the hearing, told Cole not to touch the witness, “Cole then punched Andrews in his head area and got him down on the ground ... where Cole punched and kicked Andrews in the face and forehead,” according to the affidavit.
Cole then followed the woman outside and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground, and kicked her repeatedly in the head, according to the affidavit.
The woman suffered a broken jaw, broken tooth, bruised face and bleeding around her mouth, police said.
Andrews suffered a broken nose, bruises, a cut on his left ear requiring three stitches and a 2-inch laceration on his lip, according to police.
After the assaults, Cole fled and was apprehended three days later in North Carolina.
He pleaded guilty to charges of flight to avoid apprehension and a count of witness intimidation in connection with his attack on the female victim outside the hearing. He was ordered to serve 27 to 54 months in prison for those offenses, with the sentence running concurrent with his sentence on the assault charges.
