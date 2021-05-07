A Waynesburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to an April 2016 incident in which police accused him of beating and drugging his former girlfriend’s young son.
Cory Andrew Kuntz, 27, was charged in 2016 after the 2-year-old boy’s mother reported her son had been injured while in Kuntz’s care.
The boy was treated at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and later transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for tests after physicians discovered bruises on his head, torso, back, arms and legs, according to court documents.
A blood sample from the toddler tested positive for the presence of a hallucinogenic stimulant, methylenedioxyamphetamine, or MDA, doctors told police. The substance is part of the group of drugs popularly known as “Ecstasy.” The boy’s bruises were attributed by doctors to multiple blows to the face and body, according to court documents.
Kuntz had been left alone with the boy for about seven hours while the boy’s mother was at work on April 4, 2016 when the assault occurred, police said.
Kuntz, who reportedly has been free since December 2016 on $30,000 bond, faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to single counts of aggravated assault and child endangerment charges Tuesday before Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani.
