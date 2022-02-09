A Hempfield Township man was killed Sunday night when the utility terrain vehicle he was driving struck a tree and flipped over, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Deputy Coroner Sean Hribal stated that Joseph Weisend, 51, sustained multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the crash involving a Yamaha Wolverine X2, which occurred at 5:30 p.m., along Rocky Mountain Road in Hempfield Township.
According to the report, Weisend failed to negotiate a left curve and crossed over to the north side of the road before exiting the road and impacting the tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hribal at about 7:10 p.m.
State police are investigating the accident.
According to Hribal, Weisend was not wearing a helmet.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Beatty-Rich Funeral Home in Madison.
