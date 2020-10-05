A Pine Township, Indiana County man was killed Friday when he was run over by a piece of heavy equipment while working at a used car dealership.
Randall Scott Mack, 39, was working at Texas Auto Ranch along Route 422 in Pine Township when he was struck and run over by a CASE wheel loader, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
The man operating the loader said he did not see Mack as he was backing up, according to the coroner’s report.
Overman pronounced Mack dead at the scene at 5:26 p.m. Friday. Moriconi Funeral Home of Northern Cambria is in charge of arrangements.
