A Latrobe-area man was critically injured in a crash early Tuesday in Ligonier Township, according to Ligonier Valley Police.
Donald Hall, 49, was transported by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown after the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving struck multiple trees along Darlington Rector Road between Country Club Road and Route 711 around 12:06 a.m., police said.
The truck was traveling northwest when it left the north side of the roadway, “clipped one tree and then collided head on into a second tree,” Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Hall was partially ejected from the vehicle, authorities said, and had to be extricated by firefighters from Darlington, Ligonier, Chestnut Ridge and Wilpen. Alcohol and speed were both believed to be factors in the crash, Berger said.
