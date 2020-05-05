Firefighters from Darlington, Ligonier and Youngstown responded to a remote area on Youngstown Ridge in Ligonier Township after a man working with a logging crew was injured by a falling tree Monday.
The man was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment after firefighters carried him about 300 yards from the wooded area along Youngstown Ridge Road to where an ambulance was waiting following the accident, which occurred around 9:45 a.m.
Darlington Volunteer Fire Company Chief Bob McDowell reported the man suffered a broken leg.
