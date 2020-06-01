A Unity Township man was pronounced dead Sunday after his body was recovered from a pond along Route 130 in Unity Township, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
According to the coroner’s report, Patrick A. Takitch, 52, jumped into the water around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced.
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to search for Takitch, according to the coroner’s report. His body was recovered around 7:45 a.m. Sunday by search and rescue teams.
Deputy coroner Steven E. Grabiak pronounced Takitch dead at the scene at 8:47 a.m. Sunday.
Cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, toxicology and further investigation, according to the coroner’s report.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home of Latrobe is handling arrangements.
