A local man was flown to a trauma center for treatment after an incident involving a chainsaw Thursday in Derry Township.
According to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine, firefighters were dispatched to set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter on Laughlin Farm Road. Piantine said he could not identify the man or had no further information on the incident.
The man reportedly suffered a facial injury from the chainsaw at a residence along Laughlin Farm Road.
The call came in at approximately 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.