State police are searching for a Latrobe man accused of disrobing in his vehicle in Unity Township and leading police on a chase before fleeing on foot Wednesday evening.
Troopers were called to Andrew Lane in Unity Township, near Baggaley Elementary School, around 5:07 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious person believed to be removing his clothes inside a vehicle.
Police allege that John Mekic, 34, then led police on a chase "and fled his vehicle sans clothing."
State police were combing areas of the City of Latrobe and Derry Township Thursday evening, with troopers in a helicopter circling a wooded area near Latrobe's Third Ward Playground just after 6 p.m.
Anyone with information about the incident or Mekic's whereabouts should call 911, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.