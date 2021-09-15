A Forest Hills man died following a motorcycle crash Friday night in Ligonier Township, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
The man, identified as 45-year-old Adam R. Kocher, was driving a Ducati motorcycle west on Route 30 at 9:15 p.m. Friday night when authorities say he lost control around a curve in the highway, and hit a fence and metal sign. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the torso and extremities.
According to the coroner’s office, Kocher was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Toxicology results were pending.
A funeral home for arrangements has not been chosen yet.
Ligonier Valley Police Department investigated the crash.
