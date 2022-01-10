A 76-year-old Indiana County man was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Marion Center.
The man was identified as John E. Wetzel by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. He was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. Jan. 8. The coroner ruled his death was caused by smoke inhalation and thermal burns.
Fire broke out at Wetzel’s residence in the 1000 block of Skyline Drive. When firefighters arrived, the house was found fully engulfed in fire, according to the coroner’s report.
According to the coroner, a firefighter found Wetzel’s body “with obvious signs of death” shortly before the fire was extinguished within the burned-out structure.
The flames were put out by firefighters from several companies, including the Indiana Fire Association and volunteers from the Marion Center, Plumville, Clymer and Creekside volunteer fire departments. Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana County Team 900, state police and Rayne Township employees also assisted on the scene.
The state police fire marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.
The funeral home handling the arrangements for Wetzel has not been determined.
