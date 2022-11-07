A Washington County man died early Sunday morning from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash in East Huntingdon Township.
According to a public information report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, 28-year-old Timothy L. Glover Jr. of Roscoe was traveling west on state Route 31 near Zemba Lane on a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Glover failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway, traveled through multiple yards, struck a utility pole, speed limit sign and mailboxes before coming to rest in the driveway of a residence located at 1291 state Route 31. The crash reportedly occurred at 12:50 a.m.
State police at Greensburg said Glover “died instantly at the crash scene.” He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:30 a.m. by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Cara L. Shaffer. According to the coroner’s report, it is believed Glover was not utilizing a helmet properly at the time of the incident.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
