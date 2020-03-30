A 38-year-old Sewickley Township man was killed Saturday evening after being pulled into a storm drain during heavy rains, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Nathan D. Roth was trying to clear debris blocking a corrugated storm drain pipe north of Clay Pike in Sewickley Township during heavy rains around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled through the pipe by swift moving water and drowned, according to the coroner’s report.
Roth was recovered by a swift water rescue team and local fire departments and was pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroners Sean R. Hribal and Doug Lewis at 7:15 p.m.
Nickels Funeral Home of Herminie will be in charge of arrangements.
