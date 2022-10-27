A man died late Tuesday night after being struck by a train in East Huntingdon Township.
According to a public information report provided by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, 29-year-old William T. Taylor Jr. was “lying within the gauge of the track” as a Carload Express Inc. train was traveling south on Radebaugh Subdivision Track (milepost R13) in East Huntingdon Township.
The train operator viewed Taylor on the track and initiated the train’s emergency braking system while also utilizing the horn. Taylor failed to remove himself from the track and was struck by the train at 10:54 p.m.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:35 p.m. by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone.
According to the report, cause and manner of death will be pending toxicology results and further investigation. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
State police at Greensburg are investigating the death.
A home address for Taylor is unknown.
