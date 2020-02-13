The man convicted in December of first-degree murder and other offenses in the fatal shooting of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw was formally sentenced to death by lethal injection Wednesday.
Rahmael Holt, 31, of Harrison, Allegheny County, became the 133rd person on Pennsylvania’s death row after Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway handed down the sentence.
The jury that convicted Holt following a two-week trial in December also determined Holt should be sentenced to death.
Prosecutors said Shaw was shot and killed as he chased Holt after Holt fled on foot from a traffic stop in November 2017.
Holt did not testify during his trial or sentencing hearings. Defense attorney Tim Dawson said Holt plans to appeal his conviction and sentence.
Hathaway also sentenced Holt to two consecutive sentences in addition to the death sentence, requiring Holt to serve 10 1/2 to 27 years in prison for convictions on a pair of firearms charges.
Prosecutors said that as a convicted felon, Holt was not permitted to possess the handgun he used in Shaw’s fatal shooting.
Since 1995, only three people on Pennsylvania’s death row have been executed, the most recent coming in 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.