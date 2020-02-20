State police at Greensburg charged a Forest County man with sending explicit images of himself to a 15-year-old Derry Township girl he met through social media.
Shawn Michael Negley Jr., 18, of Marienville, Forest County, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on charges of child pornography, corruption of a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful contact with a minor and sexual abuse of children.
He was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond.
According to court documents, the girl was interviewed by state troopers and provided investigators with multiple pornographic photographs that Negley had allegedly sent to her over the course of several months, as well as requests from him asking her to send nude photos of herself through Facebook Messenger.
Negley is scheduled to appear before Bilik for a preliminary hearing Feb. 26.
