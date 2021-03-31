A Loyalhanna Township man is in Westmoreland County Prison after state police at Greensburg allege he attacked his mother during an argument at her home, biting through her lip and ripping out three of her teeth in the process before attacking and biting another man on March 21.
Joshua Harris Warren, 28, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and reckless endangerment, as well as two counts each of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment in connection with the incident.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Tpr. Gregory Frank was called to the emergency room at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital around 1:42 a.m. March 21 after the alleged assault was reported and interviewed the victims at the hospital.
Warren’s mother told police she and her son were drinking at her apartment along Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township when he threatened her, then punched her in the face and put his hands around her neck, according to court documents.
“Out of nowhere I could see Josh going to bite me and I couldn’t react fast enough,” she told police, according to the affidavit. “The next thing I knew, Josh had his mouth on my upper lip. As he pulled away, I pulled away and I could see three of my teeth hit the floor.”
Warren allegedly let the woman go and she ran outside with Warren following and apologizing, according to court documents. Warren then fought the woman’s friend outside, biting him in the head before the man was able to get away and drive the woman to the hospital, according to the affidavit.
Warren was arraigned on the charges on March 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak, who ordered Warren held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond. Warren is scheduled to appear before Buczak for a preliminary hearing April 5.
