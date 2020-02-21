A man accused of attacking two Adelphoi Village staff members and a resident last month was arraigned Wednesday on charges filed by state police.
Kevin Otero, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and three counts each of simple assault and harassment in connection with the alleged Jan. 10 incident in Unity Township.
Police allege Otero hit one of the workers in the face, causing a facial bruise, when the employee attempted to prevent Otero from returning to his room without permission.
Otero allegedly punched another staff member in the head and body after the worker tried to stop Otero from attacking another resident of the facility. The worker suffered a bruised right arm and a brush burn on his left arm, according to police.
The resident told police Otero had been arguing with staff members when Otero began punching him, causing cuts and bruising on the resident’s face, according to troopers.
Otero is free on his own recognizance following Wednesday’s arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady. He is scheduled to appear before Mahady for a preliminary hearing March 2.
