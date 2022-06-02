Pennsylvania State Police charged a Greensburg man with rape and multiple sexual assaults during the 1990s after two victims reported the incidents to police in last year.
Morton W. Thomson Jr., 64, was charged with assaulting one of the girls over a period of six years at different residences throughout Westmoreland County. According to the criminal complaint, the assaults began when the woman was 7 years old, and took place between 1996 and 2002 in and around East Huntingdon Township. Thomson allegedly continued to assault the girl until she was 12.
Another woman said Thomson assaulted her when she was 6 years old, in a tent at Keystone State Park in Derry Township, in 1999.
Both of the women, now adults, described Thomson as a family friend who helped their mother with child care. The court records do not state whether both women are related.
Thomson was arraigned on charges related to both cases May 27, including endangering the welfare of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and rape.
Magistrate District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers ordered Thomson to remain in custody at the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post a $50,000 bond.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Thomson. He is scheduled to appear before Hammers 10:45 a.m. June 8 for a preliminary hearing.
