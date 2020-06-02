State police at Indiana report a 71-year-old man was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after allegedly shooting and killing a dog on his Burrell Township property May 28.
According to police, a 19-year-old woman contacted troopers at the Indiana barracks to report her dog missing around 2:39 p.m. May 28. Police searched the area near where the dog was reported missing on the 8000 block of Route 217 North, but were unable to locate the dog. Later the same day, the woman contacted police again to report her dog had been found buried on the suspect’s property.
Troopers responded to the man’s property and found the dog, which displayed injuries consistent with three gunshot wounds. Police also learned the 19-year-old woman had gone onto the man’s property in search of the dog after the man had previously warned her not to trespass on his property.
The woman will be charged with confinement of dogs and criminal trespass, police said. Police did not identify either person involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.