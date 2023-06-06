A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday morning, June 5, after he reportedly purchased alcohol for two juvenile females in Latrobe and propositioned them to engage in a sexual act.
Gregory Baucum, who appears to have “no fixed address,” according to online court records, was jailed Monday morning after the alleged incident one day prior.
According to information provided by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, members of the Latrobe Police Department were contacted Sunday, June 4, by a teenage victim’s mother following an incident that allegedly occurred at McDonald’s along Lincoln Avenue in Latrobe.
Two 16-year-old female victims told investigators they were “approached by a man in McDonald’s moments after they saw him being released from a state police patrol car,” according to information from the DA’s office. The teens took a picture of the man who was reportedly wearing a red shirt and a hat with Mickey Mouse ears.
The man, later ID’d as Baucum, engaged in conversation with the juveniles that was described as being “inappropriate and sexual in nature.”
Baucum reportedly purchased alcohol for the juveniles, according to investigators, and attempted to convince them to engage in a sexual act with him.
The juveniles told investigators they tried to ignore Baucum. They did not drink the alcohol and left it at the restaurant, according to the report.
Online court records show Baucum was arraigned 11:30 a.m. Monday in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady in her Unity Township courtroom.
Baucum is charged with two counts of unlawful contact with minors — open lewdness, and two counts of criminal attempt — interference with custody of children, both third-degree felony charges. In addition, Baucum faces two third-degree misdemeanor charges of open lewdness, two third-degree misdemeanor charges of harassment — communicating lewd, threatening language, and one third-degree misdemeanor charge of furnishing liquor to minors.
Bail was set at $5,000. Unable to post 10% bail, Baucum was remanded to Westmoreland County Prison.
A preliminary hearing for Baucum is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. June 12 in front of Mahady.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.