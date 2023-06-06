A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday morning, June 5, after he reportedly purchased alcohol for two juvenile females in Latrobe and propositioned them to engage in a sexual act.

Gregory Baucum, who appears to have “no fixed address,” according to online court records, was jailed Monday morning after the alleged incident one day prior.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

