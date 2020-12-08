Police are continuing to investigate after apprehending one suspect in an alleged burglary and robbery Nov. 27 that left a Derry Borough man injured.
According to court documents, the man was hospitalized after being struck in the head with a tire iron during a robbery at his home on Hays Street. The victim told borough police five people broke into his home around 7 p.m.
Police charged Robert Ernest Coffren, 29, with aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, theft, simple assault, receiving stolen property, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Nov. 28 and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail awaiting a Dec. 9 preliminary hearing.
Police learned of the robbery after the victim was taken to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment, and met with the man at his home later that night. According to police, the man and his brother were both assaulted by one man during the robbery, while another suspect pointed a gun at the men and demanded they open a safe.
The victims recognized Coffren, who had been at the home in the past, police said, but couldn’t identify the other four suspects — two men who were older than Coffren and two other men who were younger, police said.
The suspects made off with $2,100, two silver dollars, a wallet, multiple knives, a subwoofer and a limited edition Pokemon card, according to court documents.
When police apprehended Coffren, he allegedly had six of the knives that had been reported stolen from the home, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Coffren is awaiting preliminary hearings in three other cases filed in recent months, according to court records. Latrobe police charged Coffren, who has addresses in Latrobe, Derry and Blairsville listed in court records, with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license in connection with two separate incidents in August and November. Greensburg police charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and a slew of traffic offenses in October.
