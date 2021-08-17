A Blairsville man was acquitted of making threats to kill his wife after she told a Westmoreland County jury that what she told authorities was not true.
Police said James Leroy Trout Jr., 45, pointed a gun at a Latrobe home on Oct. 15, 2019, the house where his wife had fled after the couple had a fight. However, after a two-day trial, the jury found Trout not guilty of misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault.
Police responded to a domestic incident reported by Trout’s wife, who claimed they argued and her husband threatened to shoot her in the head, according to court documents. Michele Trout fled the home and went to the home of a male friend. She told police her husband drove up, honked his car horn and later appeared to wave a gun. However, during the trial, Michele Trout testified she lied to police about the threats.
She testified that he has never threatened her and she just told police that because she wanted him to “look bad.”
She was testifying for the prosecution. She said she attempted to tell investigators that she made up the threats, but they refused to drop the charges already lodged against her husband. She was granted immunity to testify against her husband, according to her attorney, Tim Andrews.
Andrews doesn’t expect charges would be filed against her for filing a false police reports.
According to court documents, police found a handgun under the front passenger’s seat of James Trout’s vehicle. Trout told police he was at that Latrobe home to try to discover whether his wife was having an affair.
