A Unity Township man is in Westmoreland County Prison after state police accused him of assaulting a woman at his home New Year’s Day, then using a drill to screw the doors shut to prevent her from leaving.
Irvin Scott Achhammer, 27, was arraigned Jan. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Frank Pallone on charges of unlawful restraint and harassment. He was ordered to be held in prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim told police that Achhammer pushed her into a banister and threw a cigarette lighter at her during an altercation around 3 p.m. at a home along Route 982 near Baggaley.
Achhammer then allegedly “used a drill to screw all of the doors in the residence shut” to prevent the woman from leaving and “took the victim’s cell phone from her so she was unable to call for help,” Tpr. Nicholas Moore wrote in the affidavit.
The woman was forced to wait until Achhammer was asleep before she was able to call for help, according to court documents, and went to the state police station in Greensburg on Jan. 2 to file a report after escaping the home.
Achhammer has a lengthy criminal record in Westmoreland County stretching back to 2012, according to online court records, including charges for drug violations, theft, burglary, disorderly conduct, DUI and simple assault.
He was charged with simple assault, harassment and strangulation in connection with a 2017 incident, pleading guilty to simple assault in the case on Jan. 22, 2019. The harassment and strangulation charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement and he was sentenced to serve up to 23 months in prison.
He was paroled in September, according to court records.
