A Unity Township man stands accused by police of raping a 12-year-old girl in Derry Borough two years ago, according to court documents.
Borough police charged 35-year-old Christopher A. Simoncini with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and related offenses.
According to a criminal complaint, borough police said they were called to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital back on July 8, 2019, for a report of a sexual assault. The girl told police that Simoncini fondled her before raping her a day earlier. She also said that he touched her inappropriately in 2018 and asked her to shower with him, according to court papers.
Charges were filed on Sept. 8 and Simoncini was arraigned Thursday. He is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.
