Greensburg police are seeking help in locating a former Latrobe man accused of exposing himself to multiple women at a restaurant over the weekend while he was at the establishment with a child.
Eric Trice, 43, was charged Tuesday with three counts each of indecent exposure and open lewdness as well as single counts of corruption of minors, child endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to court papers, Trice is accused of exposing his genitals to waitresses and a female diner at Dino’s Sports Lounge on Towne Square Drive in Greensburg around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told police Trice was seen with his zipper down as he passed the restaurant’s waitress station, and one waitress said Trice “got her attention and walked in an unusual way to highlight his groin area,” according to court documents.
Another waitress and a patron of the restaurant told police they saw Trice sitting in the bar area of the restaurant with his genitals exposed, staring at the waitress, police said. Surveillance video from the restaurant showed Trice touching himself, according to police.
After restaurant staff asked Trice to leave, he paid with a credit card bearing his name, according to court papers.
Greensburg police said Trice recently told family and friends he was leaving the state for a business trip. Anyone with information on Trice’s whereabouts should contact police at 724-834-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.