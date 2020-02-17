A Unity Township man accused of exposing himself to waitresses and a female customer at a Greensburg restaurant last Sunday turned himself in Friday, according to police.
Eric Trice, 43, was charged last Tuesday with three counts each of indecent exposure and open lewdness as well as single counts of corruption of minors, child endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to court papers, Trice is accused of exposing his genitals to waitresses and a female diner at Dino’s Sports Lounge on Towne Square Drive in Greensburg around 4 p.m. Feb. 9.
Witnesses told police Trice was seen with his zipper down as he passed the restaurant’s waitress station, and one waitress said Trice “got her attention and walked in an unusual way to highlight his groin area,” according to court documents.
Another waitress and a patron of the restaurant told police they saw Trice sitting in the bar area of the restaurant with his genitals exposed, staring at the waitress, police said. Surveillance video from the restaurant showed Trice touching himself, according to police.
After restaurant staff asked Trice to leave, he paid with a credit card bearing his name, according to court papers.
Greensburg police had sought assistance from the public in locating Trice, who they said was leaving the state for work.
Trice was in Texas at a job site when he learned of the warrant, defense attorney Matthew Ness said.
Trice was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Flanigan also ordered that if Trice posts bond, he is to be placed on electronic monitoring should he post bond, and set a condition barring Trice from having contact with children who are not related to him and from living with a child.
Trice was in Texas at a job site when he learned about the warrant and hired an attorney, Ness said. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 27.
