Mammoth Fest will be held at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township on Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This special event features free admission, free parking, great music, food, bingo, carnival amusement rides, and more!

Visitors can purchase an “All Day Activity Pass” for only $4 per person. This pass includes unlimited access to amusements throughout the day, such as carnival rides, a petting zoo, kiddie train rides, NERF obstacle course, and rock climbing wall.

