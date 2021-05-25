Dana Maldet has been named chief financial officer at Adelphoi. Dana has served as the director of revenue for Adelphoi for the past five years. She previously served as payroll and accounts supervisor at Conemaugh Hospital and has more than 20 years of experience in payroll, finance and accounting.
Maldet holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a master of business administration degree from St. Francis University. She is also a certified public accountant.
Adelphoi is a leading provider of services to more than 2,500 at-risk youth and families annually throughout a 30-county area. The program offers a broad continuum of care that includes group homes, foster/adoptive services, education programs, mental health services, and community-based programs. To learn more about Adelphoi, call 724-804-7000 or visit www.adelphoi.org.
