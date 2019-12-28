Did you make your New Year’s resolution yet? What is it? To lose weight? Stop smoking? Find more time to relax or become a better person?
They all sound like good ideas, but no matter what changes you think you’re going to make in 2020, chances are that you won’t change at all. The statistics are against you and everyone else who starts the new year with hope for better behaviors ahead.
According to several internet sources, less than half of the population makes resolutions and the majority of them fail. Wikipedia sources cite that in a study involving 3,000 people who made New Year resolutions, 88% failed, even though 52% were confident that they would succeed.
Making a New Year’s resolution is nothing new.
The Babylonians were the first recorded civilization to celebrate the New Year, which for them began in mid-March around the spring equinox when crops were planted. During a 12-day religious festival called Akitu that marked the rebirth of the sun god Marduk, they promised to the gods to pay their debts and to return anything they borrowed. If they kept their word, their pagan gods would shower them with favor in the coming year. If not, they would fall out of favor with the gods.
Those were considered the first New Year’s resolutions.
The early Romans’ Julius Caesar adjusted the calendar to begin the year on Jan. 1 in honor of Janus, the two-faced god whose spirit inhabited doorways and arches. The Romans believed that he could look backwards to the previous year and forward to the future. To appeal to him, they offered sacrifices and made promises of good conduct in the new year.
Early Christians considered the new year as a time to think about past mistakes and resolve to do better. In 1740, Methodist founder John Wesley created the Covenant Renewal Service, also called watch night services, that transitioned to the new year with scripture readings and hymns.
Some Protestant denominations still hold those services with prayers and resolutions.
Making New Year resolutions is now a secular practice, and statistically, it still has disappointing results.
But Dr. Alok Trivedi, a human behavior and psychological performance expert, offers hope. The founder of the Aligned Performance Institute and author of the book “Chasing Success” has tips for ways to achieve better results with keeping resolutions.
First and foremost, start small.
“Having a big goal in mind is fine, but realize the best way to be successful is to see it as an incremental process,” he said. “Maybe you want to lose 50 pounds. That’s great, but focus on losing 10 pounds at a time.”
That will keep you from feeling overwhelmed and instead, you may become motivated each time you achieve a smaller goal on the way to the big one.
Another bit of advice — don’t tell everyone about your plans.
“Keep your mouth shut,” Trivedi said. “When you keep the goals to yourself, it creates an inner drive to achieve them. Telling everyone else what you want to accomplish only puts more pressure on you and makes the process much more difficult to manage.”
If you need to talk about it, share your failures, he advises. That will make you humbler and give you a learning experience.
“Don’t compare your goals to anyone else’s goals,” he said. “This is your life, your goals and your reality. Set goals that are truly valuable to you.”
Expect bumps in the road and listen to the negative talk. Too much positive encouragement can create a fantasy world. Negative self-talk can pull you away from that fantasy and keep you grounded in reality. Consider that a positive thing.
Likewise, stay away from “vision boards” that can constantly remind you of what you have not accomplished.
“Staring at million-dollar mansions and super fit models with bulging muscles isn’t going to inspire you for greatness,” Trivedi said. “It’s delusional thinking that will leave you feeling down on your luck.”
The last bit of advice? Don’t wait until Jan. 1.
“Why wait until then?” he said. “Thinking you’re going to make a magical change in the new year is delusional thinking that gives you more time to indulge in the bad behavior and dig a deeper hole. If you’re really serious about making a change, start right now, this very second.”
