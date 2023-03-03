Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformational power of a wish. Make-A-Wish needs Pennsylvania residents to make it happen by volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes.

Make-A-Wish is hosting virtual information sessions Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m., and Wednesday, April 12, at 4:30 p.m. Interested parties should sign up via the volunteer inquiry form now, and the local Make-A-Wish office will reach out soon with next steps: wish.org/greaterpawv/vol.

